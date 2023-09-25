Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: After launching housing scheme in Bilaspur, Cong leader Rahul Gandhi boards train for Raipur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-09-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:39 IST
Chhattisgarh: After launching housing scheme in Bilaspur, Cong leader Rahul Gandhi boards train for Raipur
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a train from Bilaspur, where he addressed an event, to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where polls are to be held at the end of the year.

The ruling Congress has routinely claimed the railway ministry had cancelled 2,600 trains in the state in the last few months, which was causing immense hardship to people.

Gandhi had attended 'Awas Nyay Sammelan', an event of the Congress government in the state, in Parsada (Sakri) village in Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district in the afternoon.

Gandhi boarded Intercity train from Bilaspur along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's state in charge Kumari Selja and state unit chief Dipak Baij, among others.

In photos shared by the Congress, Gandhi is seen interacting with passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023