S.Africa's Transnet says heavy rains disrupt service on key commodity line

South Africa's logistics utility Transnet on Wednesday said severe weather had disrupted rail services on its Cape Corridor, the main line for manganese exports and agricultural commodities. Services had been halted on some sections of the rail network, while delays were being experienced on others, Transnet added.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 18:11 IST
South Africa's logistics utility Transnet on Wednesday said severe weather had disrupted rail services on its Cape Corridor, the main line for manganese exports and agricultural commodities. The country's Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces were last weeked lashed by strong winds and heavy rains which caused flooding and left 11 people dead, according to a government statement. The severe weather also damaged infrastructure, including housing, power lines, roads and rail lines.

"Extreme rainfall - resulting in wash-aways, rockslides and fallen trees along some sections of rail lines - caused damage to locomotives and the rail infrastructure, resulting in challenging operational obstacles," Transnet said in a statement. Services had been halted on some sections of the rail network, while delays were being experienced on others, Transnet added.

 

