S.Africa's Transnet says heavy rains disrupt service on key commodity line
South Africa's logistics utility Transnet on Wednesday said severe weather had disrupted rail services on its Cape Corridor, the main line for manganese exports and agricultural commodities. Services had been halted on some sections of the rail network, while delays were being experienced on others, Transnet added.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's logistics utility Transnet on Wednesday said severe weather had disrupted rail services on its Cape Corridor, the main line for manganese exports and agricultural commodities. The country's Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces were last weeked lashed by strong winds and heavy rains which caused flooding and left 11 people dead, according to a government statement. The severe weather also damaged infrastructure, including housing, power lines, roads and rail lines.
"Extreme rainfall - resulting in wash-aways, rockslides and fallen trees along some sections of rail lines - caused damage to locomotives and the rail infrastructure, resulting in challenging operational obstacles," Transnet said in a statement. Services had been halted on some sections of the rail network, while delays were being experienced on others, Transnet added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Eastern
- Western Cape
- Cape Corridor
- South Africa's
ALSO READ
Libyan health official says they have so far buried 700 people killed in the flooding in the eastern city of Derna, reports AP.
Libyan eastern city of Derna buries 700 people killed in devastating flooding, thousands missing
Rescuers retrieve hundreds of bodies in eastern Libya as 10,000 reported missing in deadly floods
Operationalisation of Eastern Maritime Corridor to usher new era of trade relationship between India & Russia: Sonowal
Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh would prove to be game-changer for Armed Forces: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh