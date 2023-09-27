Left Menu

Tripura CM launches e-cabinet

It will be paperless and will give several advantages to run the administration at a faster pace and in a transparent way, the chief minister said at the inaugural function.Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary JK Sinha were among those who were present in the programme.So far, 4,250 officials and employees imparted training on the use of e-office and 41 of the 94 departments have already converted to digital mode of work.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:02 IST
Tripura CM launches e-cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday launched an e-cabinet as part of his government's efforts to go paperless for faster administrative work.

With the implementation of the digital initiative, Tripura became the fourth state to have introduced an e-cabinet after Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

' From now onwards, the council of ministers will hold cabinet meetings by using an e-cabinet application, a digital version. It will be paperless and will give several advantages to run the administration at a faster pace and in a transparent way,'' the chief minister said at the inaugural function.

Cabinet ministers, Chief Secretary JK Sinha were among those who were present in the programme.

"So far, 4,250 officials and employees imparted training on the use of e-office and 41 of the 94 departments have already converted to digital mode of work. I hope the remaining departments will also embrace the digital facility shortly,'' he said.

There will be a correction facility in the e-cabinet application to do changes in any decision or plan in the second phase, he said. The chief secretary termed the introduction of the e-cabinet as a landmark achievement and said that the digital process was inaugurated three months before its targetted completion in December. Around 1,800 government employees are imparting training on e-office at IT Bhavan daily to adopt the new version of work, IT Department Secretary Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao said. "As many as 28,500 e-files have been created as part of the e-office plan. Out of the 94 departments, 41 have already switched over to the digital version of work while 11 have almost completed the process of digitisation,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
3
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023