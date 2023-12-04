L&T Finance Holdings completes merger of subsidiaries with itself

L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) on Monday announced the completion of merger of subsidiaries, L&T Finance (LTF), L&T Infra Credit (LTICL), and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee, with itself.

With this merger, all the lending businesses will be housed under one entity i.e., LTFH, with it becoming the equity listed operating lending entity, the non-banking finance company, which offers a range of products and services under the L&T Finance brand, said in a release.

The respective boards of the said companies had approved the merger proposal in January 2023 and the process was completed post requisite approvals from shareholders, creditors, and regulatory/ statutory authorities - Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and stock exchanges.

Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO, LTFH, said the merger has been completed before the envisaged time with all the necessary approvals in place.

''This merger is amongst the key strategic initiatives undertaken by us in line with the 'Right Structure' strategy that our Company has been implementing over the last seven years; with the number of NBFCs reducing from 8 to 1,'' he said.

He further said the decision to merge two lending entities with the same NBFC – Investment & Credit Company registrations and one non-operating entity with LTFH was taken after carefully considering market dynamics, internal synergies, and a vision for sustained growth.

''With the merger, we believe we will be able to unlock newer avenues for growth, innovation, and long-term success. All these benefits would lead to superior governance that would create sustainable value for all stakeholders,'' Dubhashi added.

LTFH said the key benefits of the merger include astute liability management, ability to provide enhanced return to shareholders, seamless compliance and adherence to RBI scale based regulations, and operational efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)