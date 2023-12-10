New Rajahmundry Airport terminal to be operational by end of 2025: AAI chairman

The new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport, whose foundation stone was laid on Sunday, is likely to be operational by the end of 2025. "We expect it to be completed by the next two years. So let's say by December 2025," Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman Airports Authority of India, told ANI, minutes after the foundation stone was laid by Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The new terminal building would be spread over 17,000 square meters. The current terminal is spread over 4000 square meters. The new terminal will be able to cater eight to ten flights per hour, AAI Chairman told ANI. "It will have the capacity of 2,000 passengers in the peak hour."

The new terminal at Rajahmundry Airport is estimated to cost about Rs 350 crore. Giving details about the terminal, the AAI Chairman said it will have 30 check-in encounters, eight security lanes with express machines, and three aerobridges.

"So the modern terminal which we see in our metropolitan city would also be developed in Rajahmundry Airport," he said. "As of now, it is connected to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. We hope that with bigger planes coming in, it will get connected to North India and Western India also. And also eastern India. And will improve the connectivity of Rajahmundry. With this air connectivity, I am sure this new terminal building when ready would prove to be a boon to the economy of Rajahmundry and neighbouring towns," he added.

On AAI's capital expenditure spending, he said it spent about Rs 5,200 crore last year. "In fact, in the last year or so we have done the capex of more than Rs 5,200 crore capex we did last year which was of a record for AAI. This year also we hope to do the capex of more than Rs 5,000 crore," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)