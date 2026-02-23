INDECIMAL: Pioneering Tech-Driven Construction in India

INDECIMAL, India's first maintenance-backed construction company, is changing the landscape with a novel approach rooted in transparency and trust. Founded in June 2025, the company has swiftly secured its spot on 'Bharat Ke Super Founders,' a business reality TV show, demonstrating a commitment to redefining industry norms.

Recognizing inefficiencies and lack of accountability, INDECIMAL integrates advanced technology to provide a seamless construction experience. The firm's mission includes expanding across major cities, enhancing customer satisfaction, and setting unprecedented standards in tech-enabled building processes over the next five years.

Under the leadership of CEO Abhijit Sarkar, the company is not just building homes—it's building trust. Supported by CPO Utkarsh Mishra and CTO Pushker Prakash, the team is set to revolutionize the industry with AI-driven project planning, real-time tracking, and a robust digital platform enhancing collaboration across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)