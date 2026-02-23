Left Menu

INDECIMAL: Pioneering Tech-Driven Construction in India

INDECIMAL aims to transform construction in India with a model built on trust, transparency, and technology integration. Known for a quick rise, the company became the first construction industry startup featured on a national business reality show, 'Bharat Ke Super Founders,' indicating its groundbreaking approach and rapid success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:41 IST
INDECIMAL: Pioneering Tech-Driven Construction in India
  • Country:
  • United States

INDECIMAL, India's first maintenance-backed construction company, is changing the landscape with a novel approach rooted in transparency and trust. Founded in June 2025, the company has swiftly secured its spot on 'Bharat Ke Super Founders,' a business reality TV show, demonstrating a commitment to redefining industry norms.

Recognizing inefficiencies and lack of accountability, INDECIMAL integrates advanced technology to provide a seamless construction experience. The firm's mission includes expanding across major cities, enhancing customer satisfaction, and setting unprecedented standards in tech-enabled building processes over the next five years.

Under the leadership of CEO Abhijit Sarkar, the company is not just building homes—it's building trust. Supported by CPO Utkarsh Mishra and CTO Pushker Prakash, the team is set to revolutionize the industry with AI-driven project planning, real-time tracking, and a robust digital platform enhancing collaboration across the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India
2
Hungary Blocks EU Sanctions and Loan Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

Hungary Blocks EU Sanctions and Loan Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

 Global
3
Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears

Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears

 Global
4
Jindal Polo Estate Cup: A Spring Spectacle of Skill and Speed

Jindal Polo Estate Cup: A Spring Spectacle of Skill and Speed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026