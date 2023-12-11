Ferty9's Baby's Meet: A Celebration of Success, Innovation, and New Beginnings

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 11: Ferty9, a leading force in reproductive healthcare, successfully hosted the 'Baby's Meet' on 9th December in Hyderabad - an exuberant celebration heralding new beginnings, families, and groundbreaking advancements in assisted reproductive technologies. The event aimed at commemorating recent milestones and providing a platform for sharing knowledge, support, and hope among individuals and couples navigating their unique path to parenthood. Renowned personality Sneha, an actor and wellness enthusiast, graced the event and engaged audiences with a special talk on wellness. Dr. Amulya Mysore, Consultant Paediatrician & Child Development Specialist, led a session on 'Navigating Parenthood Together'. Their presence added depth to the occasion, fostering heartwarming moments for families as they celebrated their transformative journeys from hope to the joy of welcoming their little ones. The 'Baby's Meet' stands as a testament to the success of fertility treatments and underscores Ferty9's steadfast commitment to guiding individuals and couples alike. Furthermore, the insightful panel discussion on 'Fertile Futures: IVF Transformations and Ferty9's Vision', featured Vinesh Gadhia, CEO and Executive Director, alongside Dr. Jyothi Budi, Medical Director of Ferty9, and Javier Herrero, globally renowned Clinical Embryologist. The panellists explored the extraordinary realm of IVF, emphasizing Ferty9's notable contributions to the sector. They also highlighted the influence of technological advancements and integration of AI, underlining its pivotal role in shaping the future of assisted reproductive technologies. This holistic approach reflects Ferty9's dedication to providing comprehensive support throughout the journey to parenthood, addressing not only fertility treatments, but also overall well-being. Ferty9, boasting an impressive 51% success rate, demonstrated its commitment to exceptional outcomes by placing emphasis on the factors contributing to these impressive results. To further enhance the quality of services and ensure good results, Ferty9 also announced the launch of the state-of-the-art XILTRIX Alarm System, rated highly worldwide. This technology monitors and controls all critical dependencies within the lab environment and ascertains the optimal functioning of systems. It has a built-in secure cloud-based software, which provides predictive analysis of equipment and generates automated reports for regulatory compliance. Having this information can prove instrumental in solving issues. This is not only a step forward to improving standard operating procedures, but also protecting every patient's dreams. Vinesh Gadhia, CEO and Executive Director, Ferty9 said, "At Ferty9, we're honoured to bring joy to families. We are driven by our resolve to deliver excellence, cutting-edge technology and AI, setting industry standards, strategic acquisitions. Today's meet marked a celebration of hope, love, and the incredible journey towards parenthood. We're excited about the boundless possibilities ahead." Dr. Jyothi Budi, Medical Director, Ferty9 added, "Motherhood is a universal desire and the inability to conceive can be devastating for both partners. IVF has been viewed as a pathway to happiness for couples. The 'Baby's Meet' exemplifies our efforts in helping families experience positive results and celebrates our purpose of making parenthood dreams a reality. With the new Xiltrix Alarm System that checks critical parameters and prevents failures, our laboratories are protected 24X7." Javier Herrero, globally renowned Clinical Embryologist, said, "Ferty9's unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the field of assisted reproductive technologies is inspirational. I am thrilled to join hands and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about the transformative landscape. Together, we intend to take the current expertise in embryology to new heights for improving pregnancy outcomes. I am elated to share in Ferty9's devoted efforts to redefine fertility care." As the event concluded, Ferty9 reaffirmed its ongoing endeavours towards innovation and compassion in reproductive healthcare. Each family's story, marked by joy, resilience, and boundless possibilities, remains central to its mission. The recent $50 million controlling stake acquisition by Verlinvest continues to propel Ferty9 to greater heights; solidifying its position as a leader in reproductive healthcare.

