U.S. flight cancellations fell to lowest rate in at least decade

U.S. flight cancellations in 2023 fell to the lowest rate in at least a decade following recent rough air travel years, the U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday.

In 2023, there were 16.3 million flights and a cancellation rate below 1.2%, the lowest since at least 2013, USDOT said, adding that performance over the holidays was even better. From Dec. 17 through Jan. 1, the cancellation rate was 0.8% despite a record number of passengers, the department said.

