Left Menu

Los Angeles Times plans 'significant' layoffs, guild says

"Management has refused to say on the record what it is, which is part of why we're walking out tomorrow." "We are disappointed in the Guild’s decision, but respect their right to strike," the Los Angeles Times said in response to an email seeking comment. The job cuts come after the newspaper's executive editor, Kevin Merida, stepped down from his role last week after more than two years.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 08:28 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 08:28 IST
Los Angeles Times plans 'significant' layoffs, guild says

Los Angeles Times plans to lay off a "significant" number of journalists, the newspaper's guild said on Thursday, adding that they would organize a one-day walk-out on Friday to protest against the planned move.

The layoffs could impact at least 100 journalists or about 20% of the newsroom in a move to address the paper's financial pressures, the Los Angeles Times reported separately, citing people familiar with the matter. "The management needs to come to the bargaining table in good faith and work out a buyout plan with us that would first articulate a clear headcount or cost saving they're aiming for," the guild said in a statement, adding that the management should then try to hit that number with as few layoffs as possible.

In an emailed response to Reuters, the guild said it was unaware of the number of job cuts. "Management has refused to say on the record what it is, which is part of why we're walking out tomorrow." "We are disappointed in the Guild's decision, but respect their right to strike," the Los Angeles Times said in response to an email seeking comment.

The job cuts come after the newspaper's executive editor, Kevin Merida, stepped down from his role last week after more than two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024