Left Menu

German train drivers' union calls a six-day strike starting Wednesday over pay, working hours

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 16:04 IST
German train drivers' union calls a six-day strike starting Wednesday over pay, working hours
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

A union representing many of Germany's train drivers called on Monday for another strike to press its demands for better pay and working hours in a bitter dispute with the country's state-owned main railway operator.

The GDL union said the six-day strike will affect passenger services operated by state-owned Deutsche Bahn from 2 a.m. on Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Monday. Freight trains will be hit starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The union held a three-day strike earlier this month and two warning strikes last year which lasted up to 24 hours.

In addition to pay raises, the union is calling for working hours to be reduced from 38 to 35 per week without a pay reduction, a demand which Deutsche Bahn has so far refused.

GDL argues that it would make working for the railway more attractive and help attract new recruits, while Deutsche Bahn says the union's demands aren't practical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024