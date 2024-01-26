Left Menu

R-Day parade: President Droupadi Murmu, her French counterpart arrive in traditional buggy

President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emanuel Macron arrived on the Kartavya Path here for 75th Republic Day celebrations in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years. The Presidents Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the Angrakshak have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

President Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emanuel Macron arrived on the Kartavya Path here for 75th Republic Day celebrations in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years. The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard – ''Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak''. The President's Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.

This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the ''Angrakshak’ have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

