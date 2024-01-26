R-Day parade: President Droupadi Murmu, her French counterpart arrive in traditional buggy
President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emanuel Macron arrived on the Kartavya Path here for 75th Republic Day celebrations in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years. The Presidents Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the Angrakshak have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 11:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emanuel Macron arrived on the Kartavya Path here for 75th Republic Day celebrations in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years. The presidents were escorted by the President's Bodyguard – ''Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak''. The President's Bodyguard is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army.
This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the ''Angrakshak’ have completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
1,132 personnel of police, fire among other services selected for Gallantry and service medals on this Republic Day
Meghalaya's cherry blossoms on display this Republic Day
Celebrate Homegrown Brands This Republic Day with CRED store
This Republic Day, Star Gold presents the world television premiere of 'The Vaccine War' - Witness When India Won!