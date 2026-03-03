India's Petroleum Dilemma: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

As tensions flare in the Strait of Hormuz, India stands at a critical juncture concerning its oil imports and economic stability. Reliant on the narrow waterway for about half of its crude needs, a disruption could lead to significant challenges.

According to Kpler, India holds approximately 100 million barrels of crude in commercial and strategic reserves, enough to cover 40-45 days of imports if immediate oil flows are disrupted. However, with half of India's crude supply traversing Hormuz, the closure due to geopolitical conflict could inflate costs, intensifying logistical and market pressures.

While India can mitigate some impacts through diversified sourcing and reserve buffers, prolonged disruptions would spike prices, raise import expenses, and likely necessitate government intervention to safeguard domestic fuel availability, posing both an economic burden and strategic challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)