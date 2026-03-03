China Calls for Diplomatic Resolution in Iran Nuclear Talks

China has voiced its backing for Iran's right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy, highlighting the nation's respect for this legitimate claim. In a statement by the foreign ministry's spokesperson, Mao Ning, China criticized recent U.S. military strikes on Iran, framing them as counterproductive while diplomatic negotiations are ongoing.

The Chinese foreign ministry stressed that these actions violate established international laws and foundational principles of international relations, calling for their cessation.

Further, China emphasized the importance of steering the Iran nuclear issue back to the path of political and diplomatic settlement, as opposed to military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)