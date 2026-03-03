Left Menu

China Calls for Diplomatic Resolution in Iran Nuclear Talks

China has expressed support for Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy, while criticizing U.S. military actions against Iran amid ongoing negotiations. China's foreign ministry urges a return to diplomatic talks, asserting that recent U.S. actions violate international law and the principles of international relations.

Updated: 03-03-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:26 IST
China has voiced its backing for Iran's right to pursue peaceful nuclear energy, highlighting the nation's respect for this legitimate claim. In a statement by the foreign ministry's spokesperson, Mao Ning, China criticized recent U.S. military strikes on Iran, framing them as counterproductive while diplomatic negotiations are ongoing.

The Chinese foreign ministry stressed that these actions violate established international laws and foundational principles of international relations, calling for their cessation.

Further, China emphasized the importance of steering the Iran nuclear issue back to the path of political and diplomatic settlement, as opposed to military intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

