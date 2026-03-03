Israel Prepares for Extended Military Campaign Against Iran

The Israeli military has geared up for a potential weeks-long campaign against Iran, though deployment of ground forces seems unlikely, said a military spokesperson on Tuesday.

In an online briefing, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani noted that while the general plan covers weeks, the campaign's length could change with on-ground developments. The progress so far is deemed positive. Shoshani also indicated that the deployment of ground forces is not considered at the moment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the joint U.S.-Israel operation could take significant time, though not as long as years, as airstrikes continue following Iranian retaliations.