UAE Airspace Reopens: Indian Citizens Return Amid West Asia Conflict

As partial airspace reopening in Dubai allowed limited flights, Indian citizens arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. They shared stories of panic and the financial strain caused by flight cancellations. Air India welcomed these passengers on its flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A passenger from Noida recounted the unforeseen extension of their stay in Dubai, adding financial pressure. 'Our return was scheduled for February 28, but the flight cancellation forced us to stay longer,' the passenger told ANI, expressing gratitude towards India and Air India while urging assistance for others still abroad.

Another passenger described the situation in Dubai as 'normal,' praising the UAE government's support. 'Despite the lack of tension, flight disruptions impacted finances,' they noted. Air India's guidance was appreciated, emphasizing the high costs and challenges faced by Indian tourists.

Amidst fears, one traveler lauded the effective security measures in Dubai. The Air India flight, carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members, marked the first international Indian carrier arrival in Delhi that day.

A post from Air India Newsroom's X echoed this, marking the event as a pivotal moment during tensions in the Middle East. Dubai Airports announced a limited resumption of operations, allowing a select number of flights from Dubai International and Al Maktoum International Airports.

While flights slowly resume, authorities urge caution. Another Indian returnee from Muscat, Oman, reported a harmonious environment, contrasting sharply with the emergency in the Middle East.

The recent US-Israel strikes led to Iran's retaliatory actions on February 28, triggering widespread flight cancellations. However, peace and normalcy seem to be gradually returning to the region.