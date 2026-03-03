At least 13 Iranian troops killed in airstrike at air base in southeastern Iran, according to local media, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:25 IST
At least 13 Iranian troops killed in airstrike at air base in southeastern Iran, according to local media, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency says Lebanese army is evacuating 'advanced positions' along Israeli border, reports AP.
Escalating Tensions: Afghan Airstrikes Hit Pakistani Military Bases
PTI Launches Dedicated Crime Category for Enhanced News Access
Drone Strike Hits British Military Base in Cyprus: Precautionary Measures in Place
US Domestic News Briefs: Legal Battles and High-Stakes Diplomacy