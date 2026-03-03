Left Menu

At least 13 Iranian troops killed in airstrike at air base in southeastern Iran, according to local media, reports AP.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:25 IST
At least 13 Iranian troops killed in airstrike at air base in southeastern Iran, according to local media, reports AP.

At least 13 Iranian troops killed in airstrike at air base in southeastern Iran, according to local media, reports AP.

