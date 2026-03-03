Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport

The escalating Middle East conflict has resulted in significant operational disruptions at the Delhi airport, causing the cancellation of 80 international flights on Tuesday morning. Emirates and other airlines have experienced challenges, with some partially resuming operations to and from the region.

An official report indicated that 36 departures and 44 arrivals faced cancellations, with an Emirates flight enroute to Dubai returning due to airspace restrictions. Delhi airport operator DIAL confirmed these disruptions in a social media statement, highlighting the ongoing delays and schedule adjustments faced by westbound international flights.

Despite these challenges, Air India successfully operated a flight from Dubai to Delhi carrying 149 passengers, marking the first such arrival by an Indian carrier on the day. Meanwhile, the situation remains critical with over 1,117 overseas flight cancellations by Indian airlines over the past three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)