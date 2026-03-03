Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights at Delhi Airport

Operational disruptions amid the Middle East conflict led to the cancellation of 80 international flights at Delhi airport. Emirates partially resumed operations, but restrictions caused delays. Over the past three days, 1,117 flights were canceled by Indian airlines. Air India managed a successful Dubai-Delhi flight during the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The escalating Middle East conflict has resulted in significant operational disruptions at the Delhi airport, causing the cancellation of 80 international flights on Tuesday morning. Emirates and other airlines have experienced challenges, with some partially resuming operations to and from the region.

An official report indicated that 36 departures and 44 arrivals faced cancellations, with an Emirates flight enroute to Dubai returning due to airspace restrictions. Delhi airport operator DIAL confirmed these disruptions in a social media statement, highlighting the ongoing delays and schedule adjustments faced by westbound international flights.

Despite these challenges, Air India successfully operated a flight from Dubai to Delhi carrying 149 passengers, marking the first such arrival by an Indian carrier on the day. Meanwhile, the situation remains critical with over 1,117 overseas flight cancellations by Indian airlines over the past three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

