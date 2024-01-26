Israel's El Al says suspending South Africa route in wake of World Court case
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Israel
El Al Israel Airlines said on Friday it was suspending its route to Johannesburg at the end of March, citing the current security situation and a steep drop in demand after South Africa accused Israel of genocide at the World Court.
Israel's flag carrier, which flies up to twice weekly nonstop to Johannesburg, said it will shift the widebody aircraft it uses on the route to expand current destinations while examining new routes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- El Al Israel Airlines
- South Africa
- Israel
- Johannesburg
- World Court
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The top UN court is set to hear South Africa's allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza
South Africa says Israel's campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. What can the UN do about it?
South Africa accuses Israel at World Court of genocidal acts in Gaza
South Africa says Israel has 'genocidal intent' against Gaza Palestinians
Top UN court opens hearings on South Africa's allegation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza