Left Menu

EU cautious on idea of using Russian frozen assets as collateral

Belgium has proposed to Group of Seven (G7) countries to use immobilised Russian central bank assets as collateral to raise debt for the reconstruction of Ukraine, but the idea does not have much European support, European officials said. Belgium is not part of the G7, which comprises the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Italy, but has become part of the discussion on what to do with the Russian assets, frozen by the West after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, because the bulk of the money is held in Belgium.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 20:02 IST
EU cautious on idea of using Russian frozen assets as collateral

Belgium has proposed to Group of Seven (G7) countries to use immobilised Russian central bank assets as collateral to raise debt for the reconstruction of Ukraine, but the idea does not have much European support, European officials said.

Belgium is not part of the G7, which comprises the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Italy, but has become part of the discussion on what to do with the Russian assets, frozen by the West after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, because the bulk of the money is held in Belgium. According to the European Commission, there are more than 269 billion euros ($288.85 billion) of Russian assets immobilised in G7 countries, the EU and Australia, of which 200 billion euros are in the EU, mostly in Belgium.

The United States, unable to agree on new financial aid to Ukraine because of domestic political infighting, in December floated the idea of confiscating the immobilised Russian money and handing it over to Kyiv. But European Union countries and institutions oppose that, arguing there is no legal basis for seizing sovereign assets of another country and doing so could make investors withdraw from the euro currency.

Russia has also warned that if the West seized its money, it would retaliate by confiscating Western assets still in Russia, which some estimate at around $288 billion. This could trigger the collapse of Belgium's Euroclear clearing house, which holds the Russian money, and the bailout of Euroclear could be very costly, officials have said.

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told Reuters in January that one of the alternatives could be to use the immobilised assets as collateral for bonds through which the West could raise money for Ukraine. But while the Belgian idea has reached G7 finance ministries as one of the options under discussion, European countries show little enthusiasm for it.

"What we know is that using the assets as collateral suffers from the same legal, economic and financial concerns as a confiscation and most legal departments across the G7 consider that," one European official, close to the issue, said. "Using an asset as a collateral means owning the asset, so, in this case, confiscating it," the official, who asked not to be named, said. Four other European officials close to the issue agreed with this view.

Nor is it clear what entity would issue the bonds and what investors would think of a plan which would clearly entail a default when the bonds mature, with investors getting their money back thanks to the collateral. ($1 = 0.9313 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024