Left Menu

Ajay Singh's Busy Bee Airways submits bid for financially strapped Go First

I am happy to contribute to the efforts aimed at reviving this popular airline and leveraging its strengths for mutual growth and success, he said in the release.Bogged down by financial woes, Go First stopped flying in May last year and is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.Specific details about Busy Bee Airways could not be immediately ascertained.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:32 IST
Ajay Singh's Busy Bee Airways submits bid for financially strapped Go First
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh along with Busy Bee Airways have submitted a bid for bankrupt Go First.

In a release on Friday, SpiceJet said the bid has been submitted by Singh in his personal capacity along with Busy Bee Airways Pvt Ltd.

''SpiceJet's role as the operating partner for the new airline involves providing essential staff, services, and industry expertise. This collaboration is anticipated to generate synergies between the two carriers, leading to improved cost management, revenue growth, and a strengthened market position within the Indian aviation industry,'' the release said.

Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said that he firmly believes that Go First holds immense potential and can be revitalised to work in close synergy with SpiceJet, benefiting both carriers.

''Apart from coveted slots at domestic and international airports, international traffic rights, and an order for over 100 Airbus Neo planes, Go First is a trusted and valued brand among flyers. I am happy to contribute to the efforts aimed at reviving this popular airline and leveraging its strengths for mutual growth and success,'' he said in the release.

Bogged down by financial woes, Go First stopped flying in May last year and is undergoing an insolvency resolution process.

Specific details about Busy Bee Airways could not be immediately ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024