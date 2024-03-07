US NTSB probes 'stuck' rudder pedal issue on Boeing 737 MAX flight

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Thursday it is investigating a Feb. 6 United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight that experienced "stuck" rudder pedals during the landing rollout.

The NTSB said in a preliminary report the plane taxied to the gate at Newark Airport without incident and there were no injuries to the 161 passengers and crew. The captain said that during the landing rollout, the rudder pedals did not move in response to "normal" application of foot pressure while attempting to maintain the runway centerline.

