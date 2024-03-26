CSK post 206-6 against GT in IPL
A solid batting display from the top-order helped Chennai Super Kings post a challenging 206 for six against Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Tuesday.
Sent into bat, Shivam Dube (51 off 23 balls), Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 off 36 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (46 off 20 balls) slammed quickfire scores For GT, Rashid Khan (2/49) took two wickets, while Sai Kishore (1/28), Spencer Johnson (1/35) and Mohit Sharma (1/36) snapped one each.
Brief Score: Chennai Super Kings: 206 for six in 20 overs (Shivam Dube 51; Rachin Ravindra 46, Ruturaj Gaikwad 46, Rashid Khan 2/49) vs GT.
