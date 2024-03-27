Adani Green Energy boosts solar capacity with operationalization of 180 MW plant in Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has marked a milestone with the commissioning of a 180 MW solar power plant in Devikot, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. This achievement reinforces AGEL's commitment to sustainable energy practices and strengthens India's renewable energy landscape.

According to a press release by Adani, the newly operationalized plant has entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), ensuring a stable revenue stream. With an annual production capacity of approximately 540 million electricity units, the plant is poised to power over 1.1 lakh homes, providing clean and reliable energy to communities.

Utilising next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single-axis solar trackers (HSAT), the plant aims to maximise efficiency by optimising sunlight capture throughout the day. This innovative approach not only enhances energy generation but also underscores AGEL's commitment to technological advancement in renewable energy infrastructure.

Moreover, the plant incorporates waterless robotic module cleaning systems, a pioneering initiative aimed at conserving water resources in the arid region of Jaisalmer. This sustainable practice aligns with AGEL's broader mission of promoting environmental stewardship and minimising ecological impact.

The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), operating on a secured digital cloud platform, facilitates real-time monitoring of AGEL's renewable energy assets, ensuring optimal operational performance and reliability. With the addition of this plant, AGEL's operational solar portfolio has surged to 6,243 MW, contributing significantly to India's renewable energy capacity.

The company's total operational renewable generation capacity now stands at an impressive 9,784 MW, firmly establishing AGEL as the largest renewable energy player in India. AGEL continues to play a pivotal role in India's renewable energy landscape, championing the nation's goal of achieving energy security and fostering sustainable development.

With a locked-in growth trajectory of up to 21.8 Gigawatts (GW) and a target of achieving 45 GW by 2030, AGEL remains steadfast in its mission to accelerate India's decarbonisation journey. (ANI)

