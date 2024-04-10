US-based Sloan Valve Company to launch its first flagship experience center in India

Left Menu

Sloan India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Sloan Valve Company, US, which is globally active in plumbing solutions, is set to launch its inaugural experience center in India.

Sloan India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Sloan Valve Company, US, which is globally active in plumbing solutions, is set to launch its inaugural experience center in India. Headquartered in Franklin Park, Illinois, US, with roots tracing back to 1906, is gearing up to unveil its flagship facility in Gurugram, as per a company release.

Sloan's foray into the Indian market is facilitated through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sloan India Private Limited, Gurugram. Spanning 20,000 sq. ft., the facility has corporate office, engineering and design center, light assembly manufacturing unit, and an immersive experience center featuring live product displays.

"The opening of Sloan's first experience centre in India marks an exciting chapter in our journey," said Krishna Mukti, Director - Sloan India. Mukti said they are eager to introduce its offerings to the Indian market.

"As the world's foremost manufacturer of plumbing solutions, we've dedicated over a century to pioneering smart, water-saving restroom solutions built to last a lifetime. This facility will not only serve as a showcase for our novel products but also as a hub for collaboration, creativity, and excellence." (ANI)

