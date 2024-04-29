Left Menu

South Sudan Urged to Remove New Taxes that Halted Food Aid Airdrops

The U.N Humanitarian Affairs Agency in a statement on Monday said the pausing of airdrops in March had deprived of food 60,000 people who live in areas that are inaccessible by road, and their number is expected to rise to 135,000 by the end of May.The U.N said the new charges would have increased operational costs to 339,000 monthly, which it says is enough to feed over 16,300 people.

The United Nations has urged South Sudan to remove newly imposed taxes and charges that led to the suspension of U.N. food airdrops for thousands of people who are depended on outside aid. The U.N Humanitarian Affairs Agency in a statement on Monday said the pausing of airdrops in March had deprived of food 60,000 people who live in areas that are inaccessible by road, and their number is expected to rise to 135,000 by the end of May.

The U.N said the new charges would have increased operational costs to $339,000 monthly, which it says is enough to feed over 16,300 people. The new charges introduced in February are related to electronic cargo tracking, security escort fees and new taxes on fuel.

"Our limited funds are spent on saving lives and not bureaucratic impediments," Anita Kiki Gbeho, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, said.

The U.N says the South Sudan government had said it would remove the new charges and taxes but had not committed to it in writing since February.

An estimated 9 million people out of 12.5 million people in South Sudan need protection and humanitarian assistance, according to the U.N. The country has also seen an increase in the number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Sudan, further complicating humanitarian assistance to those affected by the internal conflict.

