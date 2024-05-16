Left Menu

Hoax 'threat note' causes panic on Vadodara-bound flight

Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport here after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word bomb written on it in the aircrafts washroom, police said on Thursday.The flight was searched after the note was discovered on Wednesday evening but nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said.He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 pm.The Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi Police were informed and passengers were asked to deboard the flight, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:03 IST
Panic gripped a Delhi-Vadodara Air India flight at the IGI airport here after a crew member spotted a tissue paper with the word ''bomb'' written on it in the aircraft's washroom, police said on Thursday.

The flight was searched after the note was discovered on Wednesday evening but nothing suspicious was found, a police officer said.

He said the aircraft was ready for take-off when the crew member spotted the tissue paper at 7 pm.

The Central Industrial Security Force and the Delhi Police were informed and passengers were asked to deboard the flight, he said. The aircraft was checked thoroughly and nothing was found. The passengers were provided with a stay at a hotel near the airport, he said. According to a statement from Air India, a specific security alert was detected on Air India flight AI819 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Vadodara, before departure. ''All passengers were safely deboarded, following the necessary protocol, and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for mandatory checks by security agencies. Our colleagues on the ground ensured to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption,'' the statement said.

''Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew,'' it said. The passengers flew to Vadodra in a special flight on Thursday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

