Left Menu

Tragedy in Pakistan: Mini Truck Crash Claims 14 Lives

A mini truck plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan, causing the death of 14 people and injuring 12 others. The tragic incident underscores the severe road safety issues in the country, with lax safety measures and inadequate transport infrastructure contributing to frequent high-fatality accidents.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 18-05-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 19:00 IST
Tragedy in Pakistan: Mini Truck Crash Claims 14 Lives
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured after a mini truck fell into a ravine due to break failure in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Khushab district of the central Punjab province.

The mini truck was carrying a family from the Bannu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to the Khushab district of Punjab. ''At least 14 people were killed and 12 others injured,'' District Rescue Officer Hafiz Abdul Rasheed said.

Rescue personnel provided on-site medical aid to four people with minor injuries.

The other eight were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Naushera with serious injuries.

Chief Minister of the province Ali Amin Gandapur expressed condolence.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt grief over the accident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Punjab is no stranger to severe road accidents.

In August 2023, at least 18 people were killed when a passenger bus caught fire after colliding with a pick-up truck laden with drums of diesel on the motorway near Pindi Bhattian.

Road accidents with high fatalities are common in the country due to lax safety measures, poor driver training and decrepit transport infrastructure.

Passenger buses and trucks are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning high death tolls from single-vehicle accidents are common.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024