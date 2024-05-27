Left Menu

Nakul Anand Joins Tricone Luxury Hotels as Chairman of Advisory Board

Tricone Luxury Hotels, a subsidiary of USA-based Tricone Engineers, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Nakul Anand has joined the company as Chairman of its Advisory Board. This strategic move comes as the company prepares to launch luxury hotels and real-estate development projects in Alibaug.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 12:35 IST
Nakul Anand Joins Tricone Luxury Hotels as Chairman of Advisory Board
Nakul Anand Joins Tricone Luxury Hotels as Chairman of Advisory Board. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL New Delhi [India], May 27: Tricone Luxury Hotels, a subsidiary of USA-based Tricone Engineers, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Nakul Anand has joined the company as Chairman of its Advisory Board. This strategic move comes as the company prepares to launch luxury hotels and real-estate development projects in Alibaug.

With a distinguished career spanning over four decades, Nakul Anand is one of Asia most respected and accomplished figures in the hospitality industry. His extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable in guiding Tricone Luxury Hotels' vision of sustainable and luxurious hospitality and real estate experiences. "We are thrilled to welcome Nakul Anand to our team," said Alok Aggarwal, CEO of Tricone Luxury Hotels. "His unparalleled expertise in the hospitality industry will be instrumental in shaping our company's vision and integrating sophisticated hospitality services and sustainability initiatives into our hotels and real estate projects."

Tricone Luxury Hotels has executed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with leading hotel chains and plans to launch luxury hotels and hospitality-oriented real estate projects in Alibaug near Mumbai. With Mr. Anand at the helm of the Advisory Board, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the industry, combining luxury and sustainability to create unparalleled hospitality experiences. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024