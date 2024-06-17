Left Menu

Heroic CCTV Team Thwarts Cow Theft at Kamalashile Temple

A vigilant CCTV monitoring team averted a cow theft at Kamalashile temple's goshala. The suspects were detected cutting ropes and seizing cows around 2.45 am. Swift alerts from CCTV personnel led to temple guards foiling the theft, with all cows returning safely. Police are investigating the case.

PTI | Udupi | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:45 IST
In a swift and commendable act, a vigilant CCTV monitoring team averted a cow theft at the Kamalashile temple's goshala early Sunday morning. Around 2.45 am, two men were caught on camera cutting ropes and attempting to seize three cows.

The temple's live CCTV system flagged the suspicious activity, prompting immediate alerts to temple security guards and local police. The guards, responding with alacrity, rushed to the scene, causing the would-be thieves to flee.

Though one cow briefly went missing, it was soon found just outside the temple's gate, leading to all three cows being safely returned to the goshala. A temple official mentioned heightened vigilance due to a festival on Monday. Police have since registered a case and begun investigating.

