Virat Kohli Leads Intense Practice Session as India Gears Up for Super 8s
The Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, is ramping up its preparations for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup. Kohli, Jadeja, and Kuldeep are putting in extra effort in the Caribbean. India faces Afghanistan in its opening Super 8 match at Kensington Oval.
- Country:
- Barbados
The Indian cricket team is intensifying its preparations for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav are pushing boundaries, aiming to make a mark.
Kohli hasn't found his form yet, with scores of 1, 4, and 0 during the New York group stage, leaving fans and experts anticipating a stellar performance in the upcoming crucial matches.
The team's first match in the Super 8s is against Afghanistan at the revitalized Kensington Oval on Thursday. The squad is united in their practice sessions, eager to overcome previous obstacles and rise to the challenge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England beat Namibia to move to brink of WC Super 8s
Cricket-England beat Namibia to move to brink of WC Super 8s
"Could see spinners in death overs..": Ravindra Jadeja on West Indies' wickets for T20 WC Super 8s phase
Adam Zampa's Stellar Performance Leads Australia to Super 8s in T20 World Cup
T20 WC: Tanzim Hasan Sakib's brilliance seals Bangladesh's place in Super 8s after 21-run win over Nepal