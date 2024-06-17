Virat Kohli Leads Intense Practice Session as India Gears Up for Super 8s

The Indian cricket team is intensifying its preparations for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav are pushing boundaries, aiming to make a mark.

Kohli hasn't found his form yet, with scores of 1, 4, and 0 during the New York group stage, leaving fans and experts anticipating a stellar performance in the upcoming crucial matches.

The team's first match in the Super 8s is against Afghanistan at the revitalized Kensington Oval on Thursday. The squad is united in their practice sessions, eager to overcome previous obstacles and rise to the challenge.

