Central Asia Climate Change Conference 2024: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Solutions

Delegations from across Central Asia and international experts are gathering in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to tackle urgent issues related to sustainable water and land management, energy, food security, and environmental sustainability in the face of climate change.

Central Asia is increasingly affected by climate change, resulting in water scarcity, land degradation, and natural disasters. The Central Asia Climate Change Conference (CACCC-2024) serves as an annual platform to foster regional cooperation in addressing climate change impacts and transboundary climate risks. This year’s conference has drawn over 400 participants, including policymakers from Central Asian countries, international development partners, civil society, the private sector, and academia. Attendees are reviewing progress, challenges, and gaps in the implementation of climate commitments by Central Asian countries, and discussing issues such as carbon neutrality, green transition, and security. They are also exploring collective actions to mitigate climate-related disaster risks and enhance regional cooperation on climate change adaptation.

“Central Asia is vulnerable to the adverse effects of a rapidly changing climate due to its agricultural economy, aging infrastructure, and rapid population growth. In these conditions, improving regional cooperation in energy and water resources management and approaches to climate change adaptation is crucial. The conference aims to strengthen this cooperation to increase the region's resilience,” said Zafar Makhmudov, Executive Director of the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC).

The conference is also emphasizing climate finance, focusing on the importance of scope, governance, and fiscal policy in achieving climate goals and realizing ambitions.

“Climate change is an urgent challenge, and the countries of Central Asia can only address it through cooperation. This involves adopting and implementing green policies, deploying green financing, and investing in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and natural resource management. We will continue working hand in hand with our government counterparts, sharing our analysis and advice, and providing financing for priority investment projects to benefit people in Central Asia,” said Tatiana Proskuryakova, World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia.

“With the adoption of the Regional Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, Central Asia is ahead of many other regions in the world. It fosters cooperation and coordination to strengthen adaptation and mitigation efforts against climate change, which is increasingly felt in the region. I am confident that these joint efforts will benefit the entire population of the Aral Sea Basin,” shared Dr. Caroline Milow, Programme Manager for the Green Central Asia Initiative, GIZ.

Parallel to the Climate Change Conference, a training program for content makers and journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan is being held. Supported by CAWEP and PROGREEN, this initiative aims to raise climate issue awareness and build the capacity of media professionals. The training provides a comprehensive understanding of current climate impacts on people’s lives, the economy, and development. It also offers opportunities for participants to connect with and interview regional experts, enhancing their ability to effectively communicate climate-related challenges and solutions.

This conference also serves as a preparatory stage for Central Asian governments to discuss their participation in the upcoming 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP29), scheduled for November 11-22, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.