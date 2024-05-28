Pentagon Repairs Gaza Military Pier
The Pentagon announced that the military pier off the coast of Gaza is being removed for repairs and will be returned after over a week. According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, the repairs will take place at the port of Ashdod.
The Pentagon said on Tuesday that the military pier off the coast of Gaza is being removed for repairs and will be returned once it is fixed.
Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said the pier will take over a week to put back together and will be done at the port of Ashdod.
