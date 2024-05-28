Left Menu

Pentagon Repairs Gaza Military Pier

The Pentagon announced that the military pier off the coast of Gaza is being removed for repairs and will be returned after over a week. According to Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, the repairs will take place at the port of Ashdod.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:47 IST
Pentagon Repairs Gaza Military Pier
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that the military pier off the coast of Gaza is being removed for repairs and will be returned once it is fixed.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said the pier will take over a week to put back together and will be done at the port of Ashdod.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024