Left Menu

MG Motor India and HPCL Partner to Enhance EV Charging Infrastructure Across India

MG Motor India has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to expand the EV charging infrastructure in India. They will install 50kW/60kW DC fast chargers at key locations, facilitating easier long-distance and intercity commutes. HPCL plans to install 5,000 EV charging stations by December 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:49 IST
MG Motor India and HPCL Partner to Enhance EV Charging Infrastructure Across India
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to expand EV charging infrastructure across the country.

As per the collaboration, MG and HPCL will together install 50kW/60kW DC fast chargers at key locations covering highways and cities across India, the automaker said in a statement.

The partnership focuses on providing convenience to EV users by increasing the availability of EV chargers during their long distance and intercity commutes, it added.

''HPCL's vast network and significant presence in India will ensure that existing and prospective EV users across the country have convenient access to our charging solutions,'' MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

HPCL Chief General Manager - Highway Retailing Rajdip Ghosh said the company has a nationwide network of over 22,000 fuel stations and is committed to a sustainable future by providing green fuel to the customers.

Furthermore, HPCL aims to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024, he noted.

''Through this partnership with MG Motor India, HPCL shall leverage the vehicle base of MG to increase the utilisation of its chargers installed across India,'' Ghosh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024