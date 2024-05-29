Major Train Disruptions in Maharashtra: Recovery Underway After Palghar Derailment

The Western Railway has cancelled or rescheduled several trains following the derailment of a goods train at Palghar railway station in Maharashtra and the restoration work was on a day after the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

As many as 41 trains were cancelled, 28 partially cancelled, 12 diverted and 22 trains were rescheduled till Wednesday afternoon, Western Railway officials said.

In a bulletin issued in the afternoon, the Western Railway said Mumbai local train services to and from Dahanu Road (in Palghar district) will be resumed by evening.

Seven wagons of the goods train derailed at Palghar, located around 100 km from Mumbai, at 5.08 pm on Tuesday, affecting the traffic of Mumbai-bound trains coming from Gujarat, a railway spokesperson earlier said here.

No casualties were reported.

The goods train with 43 wagons and carrying iron coils was heading to Karambeli in Gujarat from Visakhapatnam.

As per railway sources, seven wagons including the guard's van from the rear end derailed, and some of them fell on their sides with iron coils thrown off over the tracks.

Due to the impact of the derailed wagons and coils, the tracks and overhead equipment suffered major damage, they said.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway, told PTI that all the derailed wagons and guard's van have been removed from the site and restoration work was going on in full swing.

He said that since Tuesday night, they have started single line operation and some trains were being operated on the (down) line between Boisar-Palghar-Kelve Road stations.

Nearly 250 labourers were working at the site. Two hydra cranes, two-three earth excavating machines, a 300 tons crane and other machinery were deployed at the site for the restoration work, the official said.

The restoration work was going on without stopping train movement, the Western Railway said.

''Forty one trains in down direction and nine in up direction (on temporary single line) have been run till now,'' it said.

Senior railway officers were at site and monitoring the ongoing restoration work, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)