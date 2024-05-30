Left Menu

Jio Financial Services Ltd unveils "JioFinance" app in beta, pioneering a new era in digital banking

According to a press release from the company, the "JioFinance" app offers an integration of digital banking services, including UPI transactions, bill payments, and insurance advisory.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:08 IST
Jio Financial Services Ltd unveils "JioFinance" app in beta, pioneering a new era in digital banking
Jio financial services logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services Ltd has announced the launch of its "JioFinance" app in beta mode. The platform aims to revolutionize daily finances and digital banking with a comprehensive, user-friendly interface. According to a press release from the company, the "JioFinance" app offers an integration of digital banking services, including UPI transactions, bill payments, and insurance advisory.

Users can access a consolidated view of their accounts and savings, all within one intuitive platform. Designed to cater to individuals across all levels of financial tech familiarity, the app ensures effortless money management at users' fingertips. Jio Financial Services has plans for the "JioFinance" app. Future updates will expand loan solutions, beginning with loans on mutual funds and gradually introducing home loans.

Key features of the app include instant digital account opening, allowing users to open digital accounts swiftly and access banking services immediately. The "Jio Payments Bank Account" feature provides streamlined management of bank accounts within the app, while bill settlements and UPI transactions are made easy for everyday financial transactions.

Additionally, the app offers insurance advisory, providing expert guidance on insurance products to ensure comprehensive financial planning. "JioFinance" places a strong emphasis on trust, relevance, and transparency.

The app's beta launch invites user feedback to refine and enhance the digital banking experience continually. This approach demonstrates Jio's dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations through continual improvement and user-centred design. "We're excited to introduce the 'JioFinance' app to the market. A platform that shall aim to redefine the way individuals manage their finances today. Our end goal is to simplify everything related to finance in a single platform for any user across all demographics, with a comprehensive suite of offerings like lending, investment, insurance, payments and transactions and make financial services more transparent, affordable and intuitive," said a company spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024