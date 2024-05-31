China Halts Tariff Concessions on 134 Taiwan Goods
China's Ministry of Finance has announced the suspension of tariff concessions given to Taiwan on 134 items under the Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA). This move comes in response to Taiwan's failure to lift trade restrictions on mainland products. The suspension takes effect on June 15.
China's Ministry of Finance said on Friday it would suspend tariff concessions given to Taiwan on 134 items under a trade deal, saying Taipei had failed to take "effective measures to lift trade restrictions on the mainland".
The Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) between China and Taiwan was initially signed in 2010. China in December suspended tariff concessions for some products under the ECFA, but the finance ministry said the island has not reciprocated.
"The Taiwan region has unilaterally adopted discriminatory measures such as prohibiting and restricting the export of mainland products, which violates the provisions of the (agreement)," the finance ministry said. The suspension of the tariff concessions are due to take place from June 15 and would apply to products imported from Taiwan including base oils, the ministry said.
