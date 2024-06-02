Tour Bus Driver Booked for Rash Driving, Injuring 55-Year-Old Woman

A tour bus driver in Navi Mumbai faces charges of rash and negligent driving, causing injuries to a 55-year-old woman passenger. The police confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to the complainant, the driver was speeding on May 25 and recklessly navigated a speed breaker in Ghansoli, causing her to fall off her seat.

'She reported swelling in the spine and abdomen due to the bumpy ride,' said an official from Rabale police station. Despite being booked under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, the driver has yet to be arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)