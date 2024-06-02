Tour Bus Driver Booked for Rash Driving, Injuring 55-Year-Old Woman
A tour bus driver in Navi Mumbai has been booked for rash and negligent driving after causing injuries to a 55-year-old woman passenger. The incident occurred on May 25 when the driver sped over a speed breaker, leading to the woman falling off her seat and suffering spinal and abdominal injuries.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A tour bus driver in Navi Mumbai faces charges of rash and negligent driving, causing injuries to a 55-year-old woman passenger. The police confirmed the incident on Sunday.
According to the complainant, the driver was speeding on May 25 and recklessly navigated a speed breaker in Ghansoli, causing her to fall off her seat.
'She reported swelling in the spine and abdomen due to the bumpy ride,' said an official from Rabale police station. Despite being booked under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, the driver has yet to be arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Slab collapses at under-construction building in Nagpur; no injuries
Singapore Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Bangkok, Results in One Death and Multiple Injuries
Singapore Airlines Flight Faces Deadly Turbulence, Leading to Injuries and a Fatality
Singapore Airlines Flight Faces Extreme Turbulence, Leading to Injuries and One Fatality
Weekly Sports Update: Injuries, Legal Issues, and Record-Breaking Moments