Toll Hikes Set to Impact Motorists Nationwide from Monday

Motorists using expressways will face increased expenses starting Monday, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved a nationwide toll hike averaging 5 percent.

The annual toll revision was initially scheduled for April 1 but was delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections, according to a senior NHAI official. The new fee structure will be effective from June 3, 2024.

This fee adjustment is part of an annual review based on changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation. There are approximately 855 toll plazas on the national highway network, with 675 being public-funded and 180 operated by concessionaires.

