Brittany Region Secures €190M EIB Funding for Green Educational Transformation

In a landmark move, the Brittany region has inked a 25-year finance agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), securing a €190 million investment aimed at revolutionizing secondary education facilities. This strategic partnership is set to cater to the evolving educational needs of the region, ensuring top-notch learning environments for students.

The ambitious project encompasses over 40 real estate ventures spread across Brittany’s four departments, poised to enhance the educational journey of upwards of 30,000 students by 2028. The comprehensive plan includes the construction, expansion, and renovation of facilities spanning over 115,000 square meters, with a focus on bolstering infrastructure, accessibility, and energy efficiency. A significant aspect of this initiative is the integration of solar panels, reinforcing the schools’ commitment to climate resilience.

Owning 116 state upper secondary schools that cover nearly 2 million square meters, the Brittany region is intensifying its investment in these institutions to support the green transition. The ongoing real estate action plan (2024-2027) boasts a budget of €390 million, with the EIB’s contribution accounting for nearly half of the total funding.

Loïg Chesnais-Girard, President of the Brittany region, expressed his enthusiasm for the deal: “Partnering with the European Union’s public bank is a testament to our region’s potential and dedication to innovation and education. The favorable financing conditions reflect a strong vote of confidence, empowering us to accelerate our green transition initiatives. This agreement aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing our youth and school staff with optimal conditions, fostering academic excellence and personal growth.”

Echoing this sentiment, EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle highlighted the significance of the investment: “Championing educational advancements and combating climate change are at the forefront of the EIB’s agenda. This extensive project is set to elevate public amenities for the younger generation and expedite the climate transition through enhanced energy efficiency. It exemplifies the European Union’s crucial role in enriching the lives of its citizens daily.”