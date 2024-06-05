TI Clean Mobility Raises Rs 310 Crore to Accelerate EV Initiatives

TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd, has secured Rs 310 crore funding from M&G Investments, marking a significant milestone in its journey to elevate India's commercial electric vehicle landscape.

With this investment, the overall capital raised by TI Clean Mobility, part of the Murugappa Group, aggregates to Rs 2,840 crore out of the planned Rs 3,000 crore target.

The funds will support various verticals in their electric vehicles businesses, including the development of electric tractors and small commercial vehicles. The company aims to provide smarter, cleaner transportation solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)