New York indefinitely delaying start of congestion pricing, governor says

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she had directed an indefinite delay to the planned Manhattan's congestion pricing program, which would be the first of its kind in the United States.

New York City had been set on June 30 to begin charging a daily toll of $15 during the day for passenger vehicles driving in Manhattan south of 60th Street. New York lawmakers approved the plan in 2019 to provide funding to improve mass transit by using tolls to manage traffic in central Manhattan.

