SICCI Congratulates PM Modi on Victory: Anticipates Strengthening Indo-Singapore Relations

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on their electoral victory. SICCI expressed confidence in the continued growth of India-Singapore relations under Modi's leadership. They anticipate further collaboration through platforms like the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

Updated: 06-06-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 05:10 IST
The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party on their resounding electoral victory. The SICCI expressed confidence that India-Singapore relations will continue to flourish under the new government.

The chamber indicated that the election results clearly showcase the citizens' vote of confidence in the Modi government's policies and programmes. They are optimistic about the continued impact of these policies both domestically and internationally.

SICCI remains positive that the relationship between India and Singapore will ascend to greater heights under the leadership of Singapore's new Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, and the re-elected Modi administration. The India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable will play a pivotal role in developing joint projects in emerging economic sectors.

