Colombia Considers Coal Trade Restrictions with Israel
Colombia's trade ministry is proposing restrictions on coal sales to Israel. This initiative is part of efforts by a committee on tariffs and foreign trade. The recommendation was revealed through an internal document and confirmed by a source close to the matter, according to Bloomberg News.
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:58 IST
Colombia's trade ministry is recommending restrictions on coal sales to Israel, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing an internal document and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The ministry is seeking limits on shipments of coal from a committee on tariffs and foreign trade, the report added.
