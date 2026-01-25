Left Menu

India's Bold Move: Slashing EU Car Tariffs by 60%

India plans to cut tariffs on cars from the EU from 110% to 40% as part of a new trade pact, potentially ratified soon. This move aims to provide European automakers better access to India's auto market and is expected to significantly enhance bilateral trade relationships.

Updated: 25-01-2026 18:50 IST
In an ambitious move, India is set to reduce tariffs on cars imported from the European Union, dropping rates from up to 110% to 40%, according to insiders. The step comes as the two sides close in on a free trade deal expected to finalize soon, marking a significant opening of India's automotive market.

Prime Minister Modi's administration is poised to implement an immediate tax reduction for a select number of cars costing over 15,000 euros, progressing to a 10% tariff over time. While confidentiality surrounds the talks, industry experts anticipate better access for European car firms like Volkswagen and BMW into a fiercely protected market.

Dubbed 'the mother of all deals', the pact is anticipated to bolster bilateral trade and extend India's exports beyond textiles and jewellery. Despite a current low market share, European automakers could see renewed growth as import tariffs decrease, offering opportunities to expand their reach in India's burgeoning auto industry.

