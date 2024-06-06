Left Menu

Tata Steel's Green Transformation: Talks with Dutch Government

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:55 IST
Tata Steel announced on Thursday that discussions are ongoing with the Dutch government concerning a proposed decarbonisation plan for the company's factory in the Netherlands. This follows reports indicating that the Netherlands might provide as much as 3 billion euros (3.26 billion dollars) for the environmental overhaul of the IJmuiden facility, which has been linked to significant health and environmental challenges in the region.

The announcement came via a stock exchange filing, where Tata Steel confirmed its engagement with the Dutch government. In March, the Dutch Parliament formally mandated the government to negotiate support terms for Tata Steel Nederland's decarbonisation proposal. The comprehensive framework involves meticulous diligence, analysis, and extensive discussions over several months.

'These terms will then require approval from the Netherlands Parliament as well as the Board of Tata Steel. It may be premature to draw any final conclusions at this time and hence the Company is not in a position to comment any further,' Tata Steel stated.

Back in October 2021, Tata Steel completed the separation of its UK and Netherlands operations from Tata Steel Europe, establishing them as independent companies. The IJmuiden plant in the Netherlands has a production capacity of seven million tonnes per annum. The company aims to achieve CO2-neutral steel production in Europe by 2050 and has been working closely with the Dutch government on emission and health standard improvements as part of its decarbonisation efforts.

