PhonePe Partners with PickMe to Transform UPI Payments for Indian Tourists in Sri Lanka

Fintech firm PhonePe has joined forces with ride-hailing platform PickMe to facilitate UPI-based payments for Indian travelers in Sri Lanka. This collaboration, announced on Thursday, aims to simplify payment processes and enhance convenience for Indian tourists, contributing to digital transformation in Sri Lanka's transport sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:49 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to ease payment processes for Indian travelers, fintech firm PhonePe announced its partnership with Sri Lankan ride-hailing platform PickMe. This strategic collaboration, revealed on Thursday, will enable UPI-based payments, offering a seamless and secure payment method for Indian tourists exploring Sri Lanka.

Previously, managing payments in a foreign land posed challenges. However, with PhonePe's user-friendly interface, Indian visitors can now enjoy their rides without payment hassles. Ritesh Pai, CEO of PhonePe - International Payments, highlighted the commitment to providing trusted and convenient payment solutions.

The partnership coincides with PhonePe's recent launch in Sri Lanka and echoes the Indian High Commissioner's call for collaborative innovation. PickMe CEO Jiffry Zulfer emphasized their unique position as the only Sri Lankan ride-hailing platform offering this service, aiming to drive digital transformation in the transport sector and enhance convenience for Indian travelers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

