Germany Aims for 1 Million Indian Tourists by 2026

Germany strives to attract 1 million Indian overnight stays by 2026 after falling short in 2025 due to visa issues and competition from other destinations. The German National Tourist Office in India is pushing for a 10% annual growth, eyeing Indian weddings, student visits, and cultural travel experiences.

Germany aims to host 1 million overnight stays by Indian tourists by 2026, after narrowly missing the mark this year, according to the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) India.

Speaking to PTI, Romit Theophilus, Director of Marketing & Sales at GNTO India, emphasized the goal of a 10% annual growth in Indian tourism until at least 2030. Despite falling short of the 10 lakh milestone in 2025 due to visa issues and tourists opting for other destinations, Theophilus remains optimistic about achieving the target in 2026.

He noted that interest in cultural travel experiences, Indian weddings, and the increasing number of Indian students studying in Germany are strong drivers for this growth. Efforts to streamline visa processes are underway, anticipated to facilitate higher Indian tourist arrivals in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

