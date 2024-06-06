Left Menu

Indian Railways Champions World Environment Day with Mission LIFE

Indian Railways celebrated World Environment Day focusing on 'Our land, Our Future.' The event encouraged officials to enhance their environmental protection initiatives. With 249 awareness and 147 action events, the Railways also emphasized waste management, energy efficiency, and sustainability with numerous ongoing projects and installations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:15 IST
Indian Railways Champions World Environment Day with Mission LIFE
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways marked World Environment Day with a focus on 'Our land, Our Future,' echoing this year's theme of land restoration and halting desertification. Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson & CEO of Railway Board, alongside senior Railway officials, motivated their teams towards enhanced environmental protection efforts.

The 2024 theme emphasizes land restoration and drought resilience, with Indian Railways advancing outreach activities for 'Mission LIFE' to educate the public on environmental impacts. So far, 249 awareness and 147 action events were conducted, engaging nearly 5,000 participants.

In its commitment to sustainability, Indian Railways highlighted several key initiatives, including the installation of effluent, water recycling, and sewage treatment plants, among other waste management strategies. Emphasizing energy efficiency, nearly 2,637 stations now feature solar rooftop plants. This holistic approach underscores the Railways' dedication to reducing pollution and promoting resource efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024