Indian Railways Champions World Environment Day with Mission LIFE

The Indian Railways marked World Environment Day with a focus on 'Our land, Our Future,' echoing this year's theme of land restoration and halting desertification. Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairperson & CEO of Railway Board, alongside senior Railway officials, motivated their teams towards enhanced environmental protection efforts.

The 2024 theme emphasizes land restoration and drought resilience, with Indian Railways advancing outreach activities for 'Mission LIFE' to educate the public on environmental impacts. So far, 249 awareness and 147 action events were conducted, engaging nearly 5,000 participants.

In its commitment to sustainability, Indian Railways highlighted several key initiatives, including the installation of effluent, water recycling, and sewage treatment plants, among other waste management strategies. Emphasizing energy efficiency, nearly 2,637 stations now feature solar rooftop plants. This holistic approach underscores the Railways' dedication to reducing pollution and promoting resource efficiency.

