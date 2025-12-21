Left Menu

Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Mahayuti's Resounding Success Signals Future Triumphs

The Maharashtra local body polls, a precursor to upcoming municipal elections, showcase Mahayuti's electoral strength. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde credits development-focused politics and asserts Mahayuti's major gains across the state, including Shiv Sena's presence in Konkan. He dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's alliances, indicating unwavering public support for Mahayuti's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 15:32 IST
As votes were counted on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the Maharashtra local body polls as a preview of what's to come in the January 15 municipal elections. Initial trends indicated that Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Shinde's Shiv Sena, was leading significantly.

Shinde noted that the election outcomes favored development over politics. Mahayuti's significant victories suggest a potential repeat performance in upcoming elections, as they reportedly surpassed the 200-mark in polls across 286 local bodies. The BJP and Shiv Sena made substantial gains, emerging as dominant parties in the state.

Highlighting Shiv Sena's stronghold in the Konkan region, Shinde stated that their influence extended beyond Mumbai and Thane, resonating with households statewide despite past setbacks. He dismissed potential impacts from Uddhav Thackeray's alliances, reaffirming voters' confidence in Mahayuti's dedication to progress.

