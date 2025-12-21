Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Mahayuti's Resounding Success Signals Future Triumphs
The Maharashtra local body polls, a precursor to upcoming municipal elections, showcase Mahayuti's electoral strength. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde credits development-focused politics and asserts Mahayuti's major gains across the state, including Shiv Sena's presence in Konkan. He dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's alliances, indicating unwavering public support for Mahayuti's efforts.
- Country:
- India
As votes were counted on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the Maharashtra local body polls as a preview of what's to come in the January 15 municipal elections. Initial trends indicated that Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Shinde's Shiv Sena, was leading significantly.
Shinde noted that the election outcomes favored development over politics. Mahayuti's significant victories suggest a potential repeat performance in upcoming elections, as they reportedly surpassed the 200-mark in polls across 286 local bodies. The BJP and Shiv Sena made substantial gains, emerging as dominant parties in the state.
Highlighting Shiv Sena's stronghold in the Konkan region, Shinde stated that their influence extended beyond Mumbai and Thane, resonating with households statewide despite past setbacks. He dismissed potential impacts from Uddhav Thackeray's alliances, reaffirming voters' confidence in Mahayuti's dedication to progress.
ALSO READ
BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Unified Political Strategy
We fought on development plank, it’s victory of team BJP: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on party’s success in local body polls.
Historic BJP Victory in Satara Municipal Elections
BJP and Shiv Sena Celebrate Wins in Palghar Elections
BJP's Triumph in Maharashtra: A Resounding Victory for Party Workers