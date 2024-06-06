HUL Appoints Arun Neelakantan as New Executive Director of Customer Development

In a significant move, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced Arun Neelakantan's appointment as Executive Director of Customer Development, effective July 1, 2024.

Neelakantan, currently serving as the Chief Digital Officer, will succeed Kedar Lele, who is set to explore external opportunities. Neelakantan joined HUL in 2006 as a Key Account Manager after completing his education at IIT Madras, Penn State University, and Indian School of Business.

Rohit Jawa, HUL's CEO and Managing Director, emphasized Neelakantan's proven track record and deep understanding of customer development. He expressed confidence that Neelakantan's expertise in data and technology would drive HUL's sales and customer development initiatives forward.

